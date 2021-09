Marjorie Lou Brewer of Hermiston, was born at home, the second child to John Andrew and Mildred Hite on Dec. 27, 1926, in Ontario, Oregon. She died on Sept. 11, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 94 years. This same month Route 66 was established. It would be one year to the day when Ford sold their first Model A “motorcar” for $385. The stock market crash setting off the Great Depression would occur within two years’ time.