How Long Does it Take to Beat Deathloop?
Wondering how long you’ll spend looping in Deathloop before you beat the game? Here’s what you need to know. Since Deathloop isn’t exactly linear, players can tackle its mission in any order they wish – and go about them however they want. That means that one person’s in-game clock may tick for much longer than another’s. How long you spend playing Deathloop will also depend on your skill. If you’re a natural at first-person shooters, you’ll be done much quicker than someone less familiar with the genre.www.gamespew.com
