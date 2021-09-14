How Long Does it Take to Beat Deathloop?

So, you’re starting Lost Judgment and have been asked which difficulty you’d like to play on. Which one should you choose?. Lost Judgment has four difficulties to choose from at the outset, and completing the game unlocks a fifth one that’s harder than all the rest. The bad news is that you’ll need to complete the game on that unlocked difficulty, called Legend, if you want to get all of the game’s achievements or trophies, necessitating two playthroughs. So, you might want to go easy on yourself for your first playthrough.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO