CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Long Does it Take to Beat Deathloop?

By Kim Snaith
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering how long you’ll spend looping in Deathloop before you beat the game? Here’s what you need to know. Since Deathloop isn’t exactly linear, players can tackle its mission in any order they wish – and go about them however they want. That means that one person’s in-game clock may tick for much longer than another’s. How long you spend playing Deathloop will also depend on your skill. If you’re a natural at first-person shooters, you’ll be done much quicker than someone less familiar with the genre.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Does Deathloop Support Crossplay?

Deathloop, the highly-anticipated strategic co-op title, has finally been released today—leaving players with questions on how to engage. Arkane Studios "wowed" audiences with its reveal of Deathloop, a game where respawning truly allows the player to apply new knowledge to their playstyle. It pits two deadly assassins, Colt Vahn and Julianna Blake, to the island of Blackreef where each one is set on their own conflicting mission: Colt to take down his targets and end the cycle of respawning and Julianna to take down Colt before he can.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Yervha: how to beat Deathloop's fiendish trivia machine

What are the correct answers to the Yervha's questions in Deathloop? The Yervha, a.k.a. Queen of Riddles, is a trivia machine in Deathloop. If you can answer all 10 of its questions correctly you'll win a prize! A very modest prize, but a prize nonetheless. And who doesn't love a good trivia challenge? You certainly seem to, since you're here!
TECHNOLOGY
gamespew.com

Got Xbox Live Gold? Play Hunt: Showdown, Judgment and Blood Bowl 2 Free This Weekend

This weekend, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play three titles for free, including the Yakuza series spin-off Judgment. The sequel, Lost Judgment, arrives next week and you absolutely won’t want to miss it. In our review we called it “a lucky dip where every time you load it up to play you’re never sure what you’re in for – but you’ll rarely, if ever, be disappointed”. You can jump into the sequel cold, but this free weekend will give you the chance to explore private detective Tak Yagami’s first outing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Save Your Game in Lost Judgment

Like it’s predecessor, Lost Judgment is a sizeable game. With a lengthy story to follow, as well as a long list of side cases to complete and numerous activities to engage in, you’re not going to be done with Lost Judgment in one sitting. So, you’re going to want to save your game every once in a while.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
gamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Lost Judgment On?

So, you’re starting Lost Judgment and have been asked which difficulty you’d like to play on. Which one should you choose?. Lost Judgment has four difficulties to choose from at the outset, and completing the game unlocks a fifth one that’s harder than all the rest. The bad news is that you’ll need to complete the game on that unlocked difficulty, called Legend, if you want to get all of the game’s achievements or trophies, necessitating two playthroughs. So, you might want to go easy on yourself for your first playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Metroidvania Games on PC

When done right, Metroidvania games are some of the most engrossing experiences available. Combining platforming with RPG elements, Metroidvanias reward players for going off the beaten path and exploring. They offer freedom, yet they’re also often tight experiences with precise controls and rewarding combat. While consoles have plenty of Metroidvania games available on them, they’re generally best played on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Action RPG Unsighted Slashes its Way Onto PC and Consoles Later This Month

Pixel-styled action-RPG Unsighted now has a September 30th release date and a new trailer to mark its impending arrival. Unsighted was announced back in June and puts you in the shoes of an amnesiac android badass, Alma, who wakes up in a post-apocalyptic world. With her life-force draining away she has to kick bottom across this ruined world, looking for a way to get her memories back.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Longevity
gamespew.com

De-Exit is a Cinematic Voxel Adventure About Fixing the Afterlife

What happens when even the afterlife turns apocalyptic?. That’s the basic premise of De-Exit, currently in development from Sandbloom Studios and Handy Games. It’s a game that starts by your character dying, but when they arrive in the afterlife, it’s not quite what they imagined. Where are the bright lights and protective guardians? Something has gone terribly wrong, and the world has become broken. Naturally, as the protagonist, it’s up to you to try to restore the natural order of things.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

A New Spongebob Squarepants Game is Incoming

Announced during tonight’s THQ Nordic Showcase, a new Spongebob Squarepants game is on its way. Called Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, the latest videogame installment for everyone’s favourite living sponge sees him and his friends get up to a whole new level of adventures. Out of this world adventures, actually. When Spongebob and Patrick accidentally open up a series of portals, they find themselves bounding between ‘Wishworlds’; strange universes the pals have never seen before.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Rhythm Shooter BPM: Bullets Per Minute Will Rock Onto PlayStation and Xbox this October

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is bringing its music-based FPS excellence to PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S this October. No, we’re not jumping the gun, BPM really is that good; we reviewed the PC version and gave it an outstanding 9 out of 10, calling it “an adrenaline fuelled heavy-metal ride that you’d be daft to miss”. It a Norse-influenced FPS with roguelike elements, which tasks you with blasting your way through multiple monster-filled levels, as such games often do.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How Many Chapters Are There in Lost Judgment?

Like its predecessor and the Yakuza games that they’re spun off from, Lost Judgment has a story that is split into multiple chapters. Once again putting you in control of private detective Takayuki Yagami, the story of Lost Judgment finds him taking on a case that involves bullying, suicide and revenge-driven murder. Needless to say, it covers some pretty serious topics, and has plenty of twists of turns. It’s also quite lengthy, with a chapter count in the double digits.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Coming to PC, Perish is a Fast-Paced Co-op Shooter Steeped in Mythology

If you like your co-op games full of fast-paced first-person shooter action, then you might want to keep your eyes on Perish. Even more so if you also like them steeped in Greek and Roman mythology. Currently in development by ITEM42, a small studio based in Brighton, England, Perish is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Watch the First 10 Minutes on Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS4 Pro

Out today, we’re rather besotted with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Read our review to find out why, though if you’ve seen a trailer of the game you’ll already know how just how beautiful this game looks. We reviewed the game on PS5, and so were met with crisp resolution and 60fps performance. But what about PS4?
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Latest Pokemon Unite balance patch serves up a ton of changes

Pokemon Unite launched on mobile devices today, and it brought a lot with it. In addition to pre-registration freebies that are available to all players, Tencent has also shipped a relatively large balance patch for the game. The balance patch changes nearly all of the Pokemon in the game, with some getting significant changes and others getting small ones.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Arriving this November, Bloodshore is an Interactive Movie with a Battle Royale Twist

“Well, Wales Interactive, you’ve really let us down, we hope you’re happy.”. Those were the thoughts running our heads when we first heard about Bloodshore, the developer and publisher’s upcoming battle royale game, which arrives this November. After excellent interactive movies The Bunker and The Complex, we were worried they’d abandoned FMV in favour of selling a microtransaction filled multiplayer mess that would change its name twice before turning into a player-free ghost town.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Ni no Kuni II on Switch is a Very Good Port Indeed

Originally released three (!!) years ago, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is now available on Switch. And it’s every bit as wonderful as ever. Yes, it’s been a long time coming for fans to have the experience of Ni no Kuni II on the go. But after being hands-on with the Switch version, I’d say it’s been worth the wait. For those of us who jumped in at launch on PC or PS4, it’s been long enough that our memories are a bit hazy, and replaying Evan’s adventure is once again exciting. And for new players, the Switch port comes in the shape of the Prince’s Edition, bundling in expanded gameplay and extra DLC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy