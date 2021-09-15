2. Create a classic fall look with floral arrangements.

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The West Reading Fall Fest, featuring crafters, food and drinks, and continuous music on three stages, is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the 400 through 700 blocks of Penn Avenue, West Reading. The Sixth Avenue stage will feature performances by Evil Bovine, La Overtoner, Dance Fusion, And You, Brutus?, SlothLoveChunk, North End, Jon Smith’s Voyages, Bradley Stewart and the Thorn Birds and Drew and the Blue. The Eighth Avenue Stage will present Peter Errich and Friends, Noah Gibney Trio, Pseudo Seal, Lost Dad, Onyx & Honey, Kick Out Before 3 and Milou Sky. Appearing at the Fourth Avenue Stage/Nitro Bar are Dance Your Dreams, Dead Belly, Brick Nova, Prodigal Son, thequietcampaign, Food Truck, Hot Dad Calendar, Damn Renegades and Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen. Admisison is free. For more information, see visitwestreading.com.
Comments / 0