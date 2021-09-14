CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Thumbs up, thumbs down

New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Thumbs down to an increase in health insurance rates. The state Department of Insurance approved last week an average rate hike of 5.6 percent for individual health plans in 2022, which is less than the carriers had asked for, at 8.6 percent. Advocates deserve credit for keeping the numbers lower than what had been sought. Still, the jump will be difficult for some policy holders to bear. Leaders of both parties have advanced proposals to keep health care costs in check in recent years, and while some progress has been made, the prices continue to rise. As state Health Care Advocate Ted Doolittle said, “The carriers are right that high medical prices are driving premium hikes. But that just leads to the question of why the carriers are not able to negotiate better prices.”

