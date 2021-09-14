Deathloop: How to Get into Frank’s Club on Fristad Rock Without a Class Pass

Charlie is one of the bosses you will need to hunt down in Deathloop. He can be tracked down in Updaam at noon, where he will be hanging out in a strange castle made up for childish games. He will have the Shift Slab, and if you want to get your hands on it, you will need to kill him. As he has the ability to shift around, this can be easier said than done.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO