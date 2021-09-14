When to expect the next Fire TV Cube or other flagship model — Fire TV Cube 3? Fire TV 4?
Now that the successor to the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, has been announced, people are already starting to ask about the Fire TV Cube. Since the 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube is now the oldest model in Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, not counting the original Fire TV Stick 4K which will continue to be sold as a cheaper alternative to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, I’m already seeing comments and receiving messages from people asking if we’ll see a new Fire TV Cube announced and when that will happen. So, let’s talk about that.www.aftvnews.com
