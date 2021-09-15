CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom defeats California recall effort, TV networks report

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a campaign rally in San Francisco on Tuesday. TV networks projected Tuesday that Newsom has defeated a recall effort. (Brittany Hosea-Small, Reuters) SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared set to fend off a recall effort, television networks said on Tuesday, overcoming a Republican campaign to unseat him over his liberal policies on immigration, COVID-19 and crime.

