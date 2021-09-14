Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
Essentially a cat simulator, in a similar vein to the equally daft Goat Simulator, Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered entails making a mess in various households – in first person – before letting your chosen kitty run riot in a supermarket, a museum and a few other spacious locations. If you’ve ever returned home to find your beloved feline has had a ‘funny five minutes’ and wrecked the joint, you’ll undoubtedly relate to the antics Catlateral Damage has to offer.www.gamesasylum.com
