Top-ranked Noblesville edges Zionsville 3-2

ZIONSVILLE - Against top teams, the little things can make a difference between a win and a loss.

Tuesday night's game between No. 12 Eagles and No. 2 Noblesville was a prime example.

The Eagles had some great chances early, but couldn't capitalize with goals. They eventually fell behind 3-1, and it was too big of a hole to climb out of in a 3-2 loss.

"They are a quality team and we had a lot of opportunities in the first half," Zionsville head coach Rob Jordan said. "I felt like we controlled a lot of the play in the first 15-20 minutes. We hit the post, missed one from just a couple yards out and missed a couple other chances. That makes a huge difference. But overall, we played very well and I was happy with what we did."

While the Eagles couldn't capitalize on their own chances, the Millers did in the first half.

Noblesville scored three times in the opening half, the last coming on a penalty kick in the final minutes. Zionsville got a goal from Noah Almeida, but found themselves down two at the break.

"It was just a few little errors and I think we can clean them up quickly," Jordan said. "When you look at how far we have come from the start of the year until now, it's a world of difference. We have cleaned up a lot, but we are still learning a little bit and we still lose concentration when we get a little tired."

The Eagles kept fighting back in the second half.

They got a breakthrough with under 10 minutes remaining, getting a PK that was converted by Max Silverman.

They appeared to tie the game with 4:11 left, when Blake Graves put the ball in the back of the net, but the ball was ruled to have gone out of bounds just before the cross, negating the goal.

"We keep telling these guys they are as good as anyone in the state when they play the way they should," Jordan said. "We just have to eliminate the mistakes. We still have a lot of guys who don't have a lot of experience, and at this level when you make mistakes against good teams, and they make you pay for it. I was pleased with the performance, we just have to take advantage of the opportunities that come."

The Eagles travel to Avon on Saturday.