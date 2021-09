A bitcoin flash crash on Monday morning has sent leading cryptocurrencies tumbling, wiping more than $200 billion from the crypto market.Bitcoin dropped below $44,000 after falling more than 8 per cent in just a few hours, though even these losses were modest compared to its rivals.Ethereum (ether) fell by more than 10 per cent, while Cardano (ada), Solana (SOL) and dogecoin all fell by more than 13 per cent.Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele tweeted that he used the market crash as an opportunity to “buy the dip” and add to El Salvador’s stockpile, however some analysts warned that the latest...

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO