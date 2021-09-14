Taffy Shay Cox, 55, of Sevierville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Le Conte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tennessee. She was born on June 8, 1966, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Taffy was an avid sports fan, a die hard fanatic of the University of Tennessee, a lover of fast cars, and especially motorcycles. She had a career in law enforcement as a police officer and as an EMT. She was a very active member in the Reboot program. Her boys were the love of her life, and she would do anything for them. She had a huge heart for children and would be a mom to any of those kids in need.