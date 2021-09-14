CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs number one prospect called up from Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa

By Jake Wright
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IOWA — Tennessee Smokies’ outfielder Brennen Davis has been called up to Triple-A Iowa to finish out the minor league season. The Chicago Cubs No. 1 minor league prospect, according to MLB.com, spent over half of this season in Double-A Tennessee after being called up on June 1.

Cubs promote top prospect Davis to Iowa

The Cubs made a small but significant step toward the future Monday by promoting their top prospect, outfielder Brennen Davis, to Triple A Iowa. Davis, 21, is expected to join the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday for the start of a series in Omaha. The minor-league season was extended this year, because it started late due to COVID protocols in spring training. So Iowa has 16 games remaining and will end its season on the same day as the big-league Cubs, Oct. 3.
