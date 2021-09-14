Cubs number one prospect called up from Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa

Son of a gun. Turns out that Michael Hermosillo’s forearm injury was bad enough to send him to the Injured List. He’ll be swapped out today for outfielder Nick Martini:. What particularly sucks here is that Hermosillo now really won’t get the chance for runway before the end of the season. No real opportunity to show what he would do with some starting time (which, hey, he wasn’t really getting anyway), or to ensure that he keeps a 40-man spot this offseason. I tend to think he will either way, but it would’ve been nice to see him getting the time that guys like Frank Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom, and Rafael Ortega are getting. I believe Hermosillo has just as much upside, and he’s only 26. The timing of the injury, and the Cubs’ decisions that preceded it, are frustrating.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO