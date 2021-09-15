James “Pops” Childrey
James Wayne “Pops” Childrey, 73, of Griffin, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. Pops was born May 12, 1948 in Farmville, Virginia. His parents James William Childrey and Dorothy Lee Coffey Childrey; son, Christopher Childrey; sister, Judy Major all preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Viet Nam War. Pops was employed at Bumper-Bumper, and a member of High Falls Baptist Church.www.griffindailynews.com
