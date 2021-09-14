Buffalo Bills owner threatens to move team if he doesn’t get public funds for new stadium
If you don’t build it, they will leave: That’s the threat in Buffalo as the owner of the Bills presses for public subsidies to fund a new stadium for the NFL franchise. Fracking mogul Terry Pegula, who bought the Bills in 2014, wants state money to help pay for a new $1.4 billion stadium to replace the team’s current dated home. If he doesn’t get it, Pegula has said the team could move.wmleader.com
