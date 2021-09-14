Buffalo Bills owner threatens to move team if he doesn’t get public funds for new stadium

Are the Steelers ready for the start of the regular season against a possible title contender on the road? These questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts with Geoffrey Benedict and Kevin Tate (filling in for Michael Beck) this week. Geoff and Tate welcome Bruce Nolan from SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings to give us the down low on the team that circles the wagons like nobody else, the Buffalo Bills. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO