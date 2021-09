Local Sports Published 09/14/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 09/14/2021 10:52PM. Northwoods - Mosinee volleyball has not lost a match in the Great Northern Conference since September 2016! They were on the road taking on Tomahawk, the second best team in the conference. The match was back and forth but Mosinee's streak is still alive. Mosinee wins 3 to 1.