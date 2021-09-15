CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Pele Will Be Moved Out of ICU After Surgery to Remove Tumor from Colon

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootballing legend Pele will be removed from intensive care this week after undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor from his colon, per Reuters (h/t ESPN). "He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!)," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home."

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Soccer legend Pele recovering in hospital after tumor removal

SAO PAULO — Brazil soccer great Pele said on Monday that he was recovering in hospital from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, did not say whether the tumor was malignant but the 80-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player said he was feeling good.
SOCCER
BBC

Pele: Brazilian football legend recovering after colon surgery

Brazilian football legend Pele remains in intensive care but is making a satisfactory recovery after having surgery for a suspected colon tumour. The 80-year-old is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. His medical team said that he was "conscious, conversing actively and is maintaining normal vital...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
Daily Mail

Brazil legend Pele is recovering well in Sao Paulo hospital after surgery to remove a suspected colon tumour as 80-year-old jokes 'I'm looking forward to playing again' in an Instagram post

Brazilian football legend Pele remains in intensive care but is recovering well after surgery to remove a suspected colon tumour. The three-time World Cup winner, 80, has been receiving treatment at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31. The suspected tumour was detected during routine tests and...
WORLD
AFP

Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital

Brazilian football legend Pele, 80, was briefly transferred back to an intensive care unit Friday after suffering breathing difficulties but is now stable, said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he underwent surgery earlier this month. The transfer was a temporary "preventative measure," the hospital said in a statement, adding that the sporting great was later transferred to "semi-intensive care" as he continues to recover from surgery for a suspected colon tumor. "He is currently stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view," it added. Shortly afterwards, the ex-footballer posted a message on social media stating: "Friends, I am still recovering very well. Today I received visits from family and I am still smiling every day."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Colon#Icu#Reuters#Espn
The Independent

Brazil great Pele readmitted to intensive care following surgery – reports

Pele has been readmitted to an intensive care unit after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month, according to reports.The three-time World Cup winner’s daughter Kely Nascimento revealed earlier this week her 80-year-old father was out of intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and “in a good mood”.However, it has been widely reported by Brazilian media that Pele is back in the ICU because of acid reflux. View this post on Instagram A...
SOCCER
AFP

Pele 'punching the air' and getting 'better every day'

Brazilian football legend Pele said Sunday he is "punching the air" to celebrate "every better day" after the 80-year-old suffered his latest health scare. "As you can see, I'm punching the air in celebration of every better day," Pele wrote on Instagram beside a photograph of him sitting in a hospital chair, watched over by two medical staff.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
AOL Corp

Pele announces he underwent successful surgery to remove colon tumor

Brazilian soccer star Pele revealed Monday that he underwent successful surgery to remove a tumor from the right side of his colon. The 80-year-old said he had the surgery last Saturday, days after he was hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages....
SOCCER
AceShowbiz

Soccer Icon Pele Remains in Hospital After Colon Tumor Surgery

The legendary soccer player is filled with 'a lot of optimism and joy' as he is recovering in a hospital after going under the knife to have a tumor removed from his colon. AceShowbiz - Soccer legend Pele recently underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his right colon. The...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pele recovering in hospital after undergoing tumor surgery

Brazilian football legend Pele is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. The 80-year-old was in intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sau Paulo, Brazil, and is expected to be transferred to a regular room where he will continue his recovery. Pele...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy