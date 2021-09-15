How to pair Bluetooth devices on Nintendo Switch
Years since its release, the Nintendo Switch will finally allow players to pair up Bluetooth audio devices. Bluetooth functionality is part of the ver. 13.0.0 update for the Switch. Fans have been hoping for Bluetooth audio on the Switch since the console’s launch. However, there are limitations to how Bluetooth works on the Switch. Only one Bluetooth device can be connected at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on the console. Bluetooth microphones can not be connected to the Switch, and Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication. For instance, if you start a local wireless multiplayer game your Bluetooth audio device will disconnect.www.gamepur.com
