How to pair Bluetooth devices on Nintendo Switch

The entire selling point of wireless earbuds is that they make things easy. You pull them out of a case, they automatically connect to your phone, and you get audio in your ears without the hassle of cords. Unfortunately, it’s not always this simple. Thanks to what seems like a never-ending list of audio codecs and Bluetooth protocols, your experience with Bluetooth earbuds can differ depending on what earbuds and what phone you’re using. And when it comes to Android, the wireless earbuds that are great on the iPhone aren’t always as great on Google’s OS. Why? It comes down to AptX support, or...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO