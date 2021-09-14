CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

“Celebrating Past Presidents” Exhibit Now Open!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Rev. Joseph G. Marina, S.J. becoming The University’s 29th president, Weinberg Library’s Heritage Room will feature an autumn exhibit on the past presidents of The University of Scranton and St. Thomas College. The exhibit, based on research by Professor Emeritus of History Frank Homer and utilizing photographs and documents from the University Archives, will focus on the accomplishments of the past presidents and their impact on the development of the school.

