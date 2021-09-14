Notebook: Smaller details key in Cyclones' matches against top teams

The devil has been in the details for the Iowa State soccer team this season, as they look to wrap up the non-conference schedule this week. The Cyclones have had an up-and-down start to the 2021 season, as they currently have an overall record of 2-4 after a close overtime loss to Memphis, who at the time was ranked No. 15 in the national polls. Iowa State held the Tigers scoreless late into overtime until Tigers freshman Aubrey Mister fired a shot into the back of the net to keep Memphis' undefeated start to the season alive.