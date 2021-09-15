How to know which Legend detected you in Apex Legends

Recon Legends are often valuable trackers in Apex Legends, that much is not even arguable. That said, a lot of the time when tracking abilities gain info on enemy players, they also know they have been detected. So, if you are fighting against Recon Legends, or Legends with recon abilities, how do you know who is detecting you? As of the Evolution collection Event patch, there is now a new and improved set of alerts you can receive that even depict the icon of the Legend who scanned you. Let’s take a look.