Family Shares Touching Proof that Montana Saved their Young Son’s Life

According to the Associated Press, authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. An FBI agent said the cause of death not yet been determined. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday and investigators have been searching for him.

WYOMING STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO