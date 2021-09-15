CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Sales Start on Saturday at Turner Farms in Missoula

By Ryan Nelson
 5 days ago
So far, it hasn't been great news as we gear up for the Halloween season around Missoula. We found out the owners of the Missoula Maze have sold the property and the maze won't be happening this year - and it might be closed for good. On top of that, we're losing another Halloween staple as it appears the Missoula Haunted House won't be happening for 2021 - and the future is murky beyond this year. So after losing a couple of our favorite Halloween activities, we'll take whatever bit of good news we can get when it involves a little Halloween fun.

