The Best of Norm Macdonald on David Letterman, Conan & ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)

By ©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection
Chanute Tribune
 6 days ago

The Best of Norm Macdonald on David Letterman, Conan & ‘SNL’ (VIDEO) He was the last stand-up comedian to appear on Letterman's late-night show after making his television stand-up debut with them 25 years earlier.

KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
Popculture

Norm Macdonald, 'SNL' Star and Comedian, Dead at 61

Hollywood is currently mourning the unexpected loss of a notable Saturday Day Night alum. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Norm MacDonald has died. His management team at Brillstein Entertainment confirmed the news. MacDonald was 61. MacDonald's good friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, was by his side when he...
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
Bangor Daily News

Norm Macdonald, former ‘SNL’ cast comic, dies

NEW YORK — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
TheWrap

Norm Macdonald’s 7 Funniest Bits, From Turd Ferguson to the Moth Joke (Videos)

Norm Macdonald, who passed away Tuesday at age 61, is being remembered for his sharp wit and sharper tongue. Watch these brilliant moments of comedy from his career. The comedian was best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” which paid tribute to him on Tuesday as “one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.”
tvinsider.com

Emotional Late Night Hosts Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald (VIDEOS)

The hosts of late-night paid their respects on Tuesday to Norm Macdonald, who passed away earlier in the day following a private nine-year battle with cancer. Macdonald’s fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon was clearly emotional on The Tonight Show as he reminisced about his first time meeting the late comedian. Fallon recalled how he told Macdonald he was “the best,” though Macdonald refused to accept the compliment given that he was sitting next to another comedy legend at the time: Bob Newhart.
Outsider.com

Jon Stewart Emotionally Reacts to ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald’s Death

Longtime comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald battled cancer for nine years before he succumbed on Tuesday at 61 years of age. In the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, celebrities and friends are remembering him fondly. Iconic host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, took to Twitter. He offered some kinds words about Macdonald.
mediaite.com

Conan O’Brien Reveals NBC Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show After SNL Fired Him

Conan O’Brien has revealed that NBC attempted to ban Norm Macdonald from his show after the late comedian was fired from Saturday Night Live. O’Brien made the revelation during an emergency episode of his podcast Thursday night, saying that Don Ohlmeyer, a longtime NBC executive who passed away in 2017, had tried to bar Macdonald from network’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
101.9 The Rock

That Time Norm MacDonald Impersonated Tommy Lee on SNL

We lost one of the most ingenious comedic minds in history last week with the death of Norm MacDonald. Along with his timeless stand-up, talk show appearances and podcasts, MacDonald was well-known for his stint on Saturday Night Live, where he once played an enraged Tommy Lee while acting in a skit with Pamela Anderson.
Finger Lakes Times

Norm Macdonald Made A "Sully" Prequel | CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 10/05/16) Forget about Tom Hanks and his exciting story of mid-air heroics. Norm tells the story of Sully and his normal workaday life. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Watch move video on Team Coco http://teamcoco.com/video. FOLLOW TEAM COCO ON SOCIAL. Team Coco on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/teamcoco.
Primetimer

Jay Leno comments on Conan O'Brien's farewell, says hosting You Bet Your Life is a chance to do an apolitical TV show

Leno's reboot of the classic game show, famously hosted by Groucho Marx, began airing on Fox stations Monday. In an interview with Deadline, Leno said the show's draw was it being straight down the middle. “Every comedy show now is just divided by politics,” he said. “When I started The Tonight Show, we used to get credit for making fun of both sides equally. That lasted only so long, and then people started yelling at you for not taking one side or the other.” Leno added that "it’s fascinating. If you don’t bring up politics, you find you have a lot in common with people you don’t agree with politically." TV station owners sparked to the concept, he added, because they don’t want to “alienate half their audience.” Asked about Conan's late-night signoff in June after 11 years on TBS, Leno responded by alluding to the drama from 11 years ago of him taking back The Tonight Show: “He’s very good. People get mad at me because somehow I …. It’s a network decision,” he said, adding: “They take the show away and then they go, ‘Will you come back?’ And you go, ‘Really? Is that what you want? Fine.’ I certainly hold no ill will. It’s a business.” ALSO: You Bet Your Life also reunites Leno with Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.
E! News

Taraji P. Henson - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" 1 day ago. 3 days ago. Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" 3 days ago. 3...
