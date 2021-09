The Iowa Board of Regents has approved almost $30 million in funding to renovate MacLean Hall on the University of Iowa campus. MacLean Hall houses Iowa’s computer science and math departments. On Thursday, the Regents approved the university’s $27.9 million legislative request to modernize the building, which is situated on the southwest corner of the Pentacrest. The request now will go to the Iowa Legislature for consideration during the next session, which begins in January. State funding for building projects at institutions the board oversees is considered separately from general, ongoing expenses.

