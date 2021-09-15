Bay City Fencepost September 14

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The VFW Auxiliary September newsletter reports that each day an estimated 20 veterans commit suicide. The VFW Auxiliary is committed to lowering this number and changing the stigma surrounding mental health in America. You can help lower this number and make a difference in the life of a veteran, service member, or someone else in crisis by educating yourself and others about the warning signs that may mean someone is in emotional pain and might need help. The five signs to be aware of are: Personality changes; The person seems agitated, angry, or anxious; They seem withdrawn and isolate themselves; They often exhibit poor self-care and engage in risky behavior; They feel hopeless. If you, or someone you know, exhibits any of these signs, call the hot line numbers below. Let's work together to save the lives of our men and women veterans, service members, or others we know, and bring hope to those who are suffering from a mental health crisis, because even one suicide is one too many.