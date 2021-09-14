Hopkins Fire

The following area remain under evacuation order: Eastside Calpella Road from Milani Drive north to Highway 20, Moore Street, Marina Drive, Black Oak Drive, Rubicon Court, Cortina Place, and all of Lake Ridge Road. All other evacuation warnings for the Calpella area remain and will not change today. There are currently roadblocks in the following areas: . 1. Lake Mendocino Drive at Lake Ridge Road. 2. East Side Calpella Road at Milani Drive. 3. Moore Street at North State Street. 4. East Road at Road 144 (near McCarty’s Bar). 5. Highway 20 at Marina Drive. Continue to use situational awareness in the evacuation areas and avoid Calpella area if possible. Fire personnel are actively fighting the fire in the evacuation areas and it is not safe for people to repopulate at this time. Please visit MendoReady.org for additional information to include the updated map for evacuation orders and warnings.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO