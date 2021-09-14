Hopkins Fire

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extensive fire suppression repair will continue, and engines will be patrolling the fire over the next few days. As the area is becoming repopulated, we ask the public to be aware that equipment is still working in the area. Please contact Disaster Recovery at 707-234-6303 and American Red Cross at 707-262-7117 if your home was damaged or destroyed.

www.fire.ca.gov

