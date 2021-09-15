Cape Meares Fencepost September 14

What a pleasure to stop in at Seasons Kaz Sparks’s new flagship store for her business, The Salty Raven. The new store is located right on the main drag in Tillamook at 109 Main Ave.; it should be in a great position to draw in tourist traffic as well as business from us locals. The window display attractively presents the store’s wares and draws one in to look at the fabulous array of colorful t-shirts, hoodies and beanies; sturdy campfire mugs and exquisite glassware; and delightful children’s books, stickers and pins—all featuring Seasons’s trademark artwork. Her unique designs range from detailed landscapes to fanciful sea creatures. Seasons’s husband, James Potts, is also doing business in this location under the Salty Basket name, offering curated gift basket experiences that highlight and promote local small businesses, especially those that are environmentally focused, charity-based or woman-owned. The new shop is spacious, well-lit and decorated in a nautical style, with beautiful glass floats hanging from the ceiling. Labor Day weekend was the soft opening for the new store; keep tuned for information about a full grand opening soon. Wishing you the best of luck in the new location, Seasons and James!