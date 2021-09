Wow! The week got away from me! We spent Labor Day weekend in Central Oregon with Amber, but are now in Milwaukie with our daughter. She signed all the papers for the sale of her house in Gladstone, and is now settling down nicely in Milwaukie. We just spent two days painting the exterior. We still have more to paint, but our achy bones tell us we need to rest a bit, so we are off to our next adventure.