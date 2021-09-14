CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros starter Odorizzi to 10-day IL after covering first

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros have put starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list with right foot soreness. Odorizzi got hurt on a play when covering first base Monday night in the series opener at Texas. Manager Dusty Baker said the right-hander was having an MRI exam on Tuesday. Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke. Houston reinstated Greinke from the COVID-19 injury list to make his scheduled start Tuesday night, which was 16 days after he had last pitched.

