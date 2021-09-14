Bulldog cross country runs at Clayton Ridge, NFV invites

The MFL MarMac cross country team raced in meets at Clayton Ridge and North Fayette Valley last week, with most runners improving their times from one event to the next. At the Clayton Ridge Invitational on Sept. 7, the Bulldog boys placed fourth of six full teams, anchored by top-15 finishes from Bobby Kober, Tucker Ruff and Will Koether. Kober, a junior competing in his first cross country season, placed 12th with a time of 20:40.1. Ruff, a freshman, was right behind him in 13th place, turning in a finish of 20:43.8. Another junior, Koether, completed the race in 20:52.9 to place 15th.