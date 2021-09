Following the PDSA’s 2021 annual well-being report, there has been calls for new pet owners to seek more support when it comes to looking after their furry friends. While the report shows that the pet population has not increased during the pandemic, it does show that almost half (47%) of all owners who acquired their pet since the start of the pandemic said this was their first experience of owning a pet as an adult.

