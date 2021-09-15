CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State's Armory Committee agrees to look at sale of land touching the Tobin and Vassal campuses

By Marc Levy
cambridgeday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState’s Armory Committee agrees to look at sale of land touching the Tobin and Vassal campuses. The state Armory Committee voted unanimously Monday to look at transferring a portion of its land in Cambridge to city ownership, which officials called “the first major step in a multistep process” that involves other state agencies, the City Council and approval by the state Legislature.

