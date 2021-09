In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could slip back to the 0.7040 region in the near term. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for NZD to ‘dip below 0.7065’ yesterday did not materialize as it rebounded from a low of 0.7074. The rebound from the low has gathered some momentum and NZD could edge higher from here. However, any advance is unlikely to break the major resistance at 0.7160 (there is another resistance at 0.7145). Support is at 0.7105 followed by 0.7090.”

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO