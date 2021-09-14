WMGT Digital Sales Specialist
WMGT-TV seeks a digital sales multitasking superstar with an ‘always learning’ attitude. Our Digital Sales Specialist (DSS) will work arm in arm with the sales management team to lead and cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a digital strategic coach making 4-legged sales calls alongside seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional television and digital marketing to create blended media advertising solutions. The candidate will have full access to a suite of WMGT Digital / ChartLocal marketing services as well as television station digital assets in order to achieve the stations digital revenue goals.www.41nbc.com
Comments / 0