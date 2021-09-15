Hussain: No single book from which to follow Sharia law

The Taliban say they will allow women to participate in public life according to the dictates of Sharia or the Islamic law. The statement is encouraging and discouraging at the same time.

Let me explain.

Sharia is rooted in the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, and the sayings and deeds of Prophet Mohammed. The Qur’an is the primary source whereas the prophetic sayings, deeds, and explanations are considered the secondary source.

During the first 300 years of Islamic history, Muslim scholars and theologians debated the validity and relevance of the religious laws that governed their lives. A number of schools of Islamic jurisprudence sprang up that interpreted the primary and secondary sources of the law differently and came to different conclusions on given questions.

Today, four main Sunni schools and two Shia schools of jurisprudence dominate the Muslim world.

Sharia law, like the secular law, encompasses criminal, political, and economic aspects of society as well as personal matters such as marriage, divorce, and family disputes.

Among the four main Sunni schools, the Hambli School is the most orthodox and rigid. It is prevalent mostly in Saudi Arabia and remains the source of some of the harshest punishments that are meted out by the Saudi government. The Taliban enforced this particular rigid and unyielding set of laws when they governed Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

The Hanafi School, more relaxed and accommodating, is dominant in China, Central Asia, and the India-Pakistan subcontinent. The other two schools of jurisprudence — Shafi’i and Maliki — are somewhere in between and are prevalent in parts of the Middle East and Africa. Most Shias are the followers of the two Shia schools of jurisprudence, namely Ja’fari and Zaidi.

On balance Shia jurisprudence tends to be more moderate.

The contrast between the followers of different Sharia laws is apparent. While women in Saudi Arabia cannot travel alone and are required to cover themselves totally in public, women in Iran wear only headscarves, and, unlike Saudi women, are an integral part of public life. Both countries follow different interpretations of Sharia law.

Similarly, the Sharia that the Taliban imposed in Afghanistan was different from the Islamic laws followed in neighboring Pakistan.

In the 1980s, Pakistani dictator Zia ul Haq, inspired by Saudi Wahhabism, tried to impose a strict version of Sharia in the country. That version dictates that a habitual thief should have his hand chopped off. During Zia’s 10-year rule no amputations were carried out because the surgeons refused to perform the operation.

It is apparent there are many versions of Sharia in the Islamic world. The Wahhabi Sharia is different from the one followed in Jordan. What the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria followed was something no other country has endorsed and almost all Islamic countries have publicly condemned their barbaric practices. ISIS claimed that their practices were rooted in the Islamic law, but that would be akin to legitimizing the infamous Jim Jones as a true Christian leader. He was responsible for the mass murder-suicide of his followers in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978.

Many Muslim countries have incorporated local traditions into the Islamic practices. While the core beliefs are the same among all Muslims, interpretations of various laws or principles differ. The Pashtuns living in Afghanistan and Pashtuns living in western part of Pakistan interpret certain laws differently. Similarly, Islam practiced in the Far East, for example Malaysia and Indonesia, is different compared to Islam practiced in Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan.

Sharia law is not codified, and hence, there is no single book of Sharia laws that is a standard text for 1.2 billion Muslims worldwide. Like other monotheistic faiths such as Judaism and Christianity are strands within Islam that disagree on certain interpretations.

Let us take one example: the Islamic dress code for women. In Afghanistan women are obliged to wear a tentlike garment called a burqa in public. In Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and a few other Muslim countries, women wear head covering called a hijab. In rest of the Muslim world a great majority of women don’t practice those cultural traditions.

While Saudis and the Taliban think theirs is the only true interpretation, the Muslim world is diverse and flexible enough to make its own interpretations within the core teachings and values of Islam.

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade. Contact him at aghaji3@icloud.com.