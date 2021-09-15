CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Hussain: No single book from which to follow Sharia law

By S. Amjad Hussain
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eivY_0bwNv3NI00

The Taliban say they will allow women to participate in public life according to the dictates of Sharia or the Islamic law. The statement is encouraging and discouraging at the same time.

Let me explain.

Sharia is rooted in the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, and the sayings and deeds of Prophet Mohammed. The Qur’an is the primary source whereas the prophetic sayings, deeds, and explanations are considered the secondary source.

During the first 300 years of Islamic history, Muslim scholars and theologians debated the validity and relevance of the religious laws that governed their lives. A number of schools of Islamic jurisprudence sprang up that interpreted the primary and secondary sources of the law differently and came to different conclusions on given questions.

Today, four main Sunni schools and two Shia schools of jurisprudence dominate the Muslim world.

Sharia law, like the secular law, encompasses criminal, political, and economic aspects of society as well as personal matters such as marriage, divorce, and family disputes.

Among the four main Sunni schools, the Hambli School is the most orthodox and rigid. It is prevalent mostly in Saudi Arabia and remains the source of some of the harshest punishments that are meted out by the Saudi government. The Taliban enforced this particular rigid and unyielding set of laws when they governed Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

The Hanafi School, more relaxed and accommodating, is dominant in China, Central Asia, and the India-Pakistan subcontinent. The other two schools of jurisprudence — Shafi’i and Maliki — are somewhere in between and are prevalent in parts of the Middle East and Africa. Most Shias are the followers of the two Shia schools of jurisprudence, namely Ja’fari and Zaidi.

On balance Shia jurisprudence tends to be more moderate.

The contrast between the followers of different Sharia laws is apparent. While women in Saudi Arabia cannot travel alone and are required to cover themselves totally in public, women in Iran wear only headscarves, and, unlike Saudi women, are an integral part of public life. Both countries follow different interpretations of Sharia law.

Similarly, the Sharia that the Taliban imposed in Afghanistan was different from the Islamic laws followed in neighboring Pakistan.

In the 1980s, Pakistani dictator Zia ul Haq, inspired by Saudi Wahhabism, tried to impose a strict version of Sharia in the country. That version dictates that a habitual thief should have his hand chopped off. During Zia’s 10-year rule no amputations were carried out because the surgeons refused to perform the operation.

It is apparent there are many versions of Sharia in the Islamic world. The Wahhabi Sharia is different from the one followed in Jordan. What the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria followed was something no other country has endorsed and almost all Islamic countries have publicly condemned their barbaric practices. ISIS claimed that their practices were rooted in the Islamic law, but that would be akin to legitimizing the infamous Jim Jones as a true Christian leader. He was responsible for the mass murder-suicide of his followers in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978.

Many Muslim countries have incorporated local traditions into the Islamic practices. While the core beliefs are the same among all Muslims, interpretations of various laws or principles differ. The Pashtuns living in Afghanistan and Pashtuns living in western part of Pakistan interpret certain laws differently. Similarly, Islam practiced in the Far East, for example Malaysia and Indonesia, is different compared to Islam practiced in Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan.

Sharia law is not codified, and hence, there is no single book of Sharia laws that is a standard text for 1.2 billion Muslims worldwide. Like other monotheistic faiths such as Judaism and Christianity are strands within Islam that disagree on certain interpretations.

Let us take one example: the Islamic dress code for women. In Afghanistan women are obliged to wear a tentlike garment called a burqa in public. In Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and a few other Muslim countries, women wear head covering called a hijab. In rest of the Muslim world a great majority of women don’t practice those cultural traditions.

While Saudis and the Taliban think theirs is the only true interpretation, the Muslim world is diverse and flexible enough to make its own interpretations within the core teachings and values of Islam.

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade. Contact him at aghaji3@icloud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Society
City
Palestine, OH
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunni Islam#Political Islam#Sharia Law#Taliban#Islamic#The Hambli School#The Hanafi School#Shias#Pakistani#The Wahhabi Sharia#Isis#Muslims#Pashtuns#Judaism#Christianity#Hijab#Saudis#The University Of Toledo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Indonesia
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
927
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy