Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 9/15

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago



Births

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Amanda and Brant Schaefer, Toledo, boy, Sept. 10.

Kayla and Alex Stiles, Toledo, girl, Sept. 13.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Brooke and Jason Steele, Lambertville, boy, Sept. 14.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Kahner Galloway and Drew Hurley, Fayette, girl, Aug. 23.

Desiree Bondelier, Rossford, boy, Sept. 8.

Crimes reports

Felonious assaults

Montrece Jefferies, shot at in 1100 block of Palmwood.

Kashari Morgan, pushed down at residence in 200 block of East Weber.

Shavo Roundtree, struck at residence in 600 block of Russell.

Toni Frush, assaulted in 1200 block of Nebraska.

Tyrone Armstrong, shot in leg in 2100 West Alexis.

Khal Abdullah, no injuries reported from 700 block of Front.

Michael Davis, assaulted at Lagrange and Palmer.

Jamar Whitlock, shot in 3400 block of Angela.

Robbery

Kayla Davis, bike from 500 block of East Manhattan.

Burglaries

Ricardo Sampson, televisions and shoes from residence in 900 block of Turner.

Daniel Pickering, no loss reported from residence in 5500 block of Morrow.

Jodi Lovett, guns from residence in 5000 block of South.

Susan Helppie, medication and other items from residence in 700 block of Utah.

Brehon Wright, televisions, computers, and gun from residence in block of East Park.

Jasmine White, television and cash from residence in 300 block of Dennis.

Kevin Russell, clothing, jewelry, and laptop from residence in 3200 block of North Detroit.

Jakazia Garraway, televisions and other items from 300 block of Parker.

Keeonnia Wright, no loss reported from residence in 200 block of East Lake.

The Blade

Names released in recent fatal fires

The Lucas County coroner’s office has identified two men whose bodies were found recently in separate fires. The body of Robert Wiegand, 69, was found early Friday in an upstairs room of a house in the 5900 block of Adelaide Drive in West Toledo. Firefighters made the discovery after quelling heavy fire, a department spokesman said. Toledo police on patrol responded first, but the fire’s heat kept them from entering.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

One arrested in shooting death of woman in East Toledo

A woman was found shot to death in East Toledo early Saturday morning, police said. Dartaya Ragland, 19, was discovered inside a mobile home in the 2500 block of Consaul Street just before 4 a.m. after officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot. Ms. Ragland was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Man dead in West Toledo house fire

A 69-year-old man is dead following an early morning house fire in West Toledo Friday. Toledo firefighters found the body in an upstairs room after knocking down heavy flames in the house in the 5900 block of Adelaide Drive, near Alexis and Tremainsville roads.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Arrests made in South Toledo homicide

Two people have been arrested — the first late Thursday, the second Friday — in connection with a fatal shooting last week in South Toledo. Jose Juarez, 19, of Garfield Place in East Toledo, was arrested Thursday night and held Friday in the Lucas County jail in lieu of $1 million bond set during arraignment in Toledo Municipal Court.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

This week's coronavirus vaccine schedule is announced

This week’s coronavirus walk-in vaccination clinics are as follows:. ■ Monday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; US Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, Toledo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fulton County Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green, from noon to 6 p.m..
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

James C. Intagliata (1941-2021)

James C. Intagliata, a health insurance negotiator by day, who by night became “the voice of the Cardinals,” as the longtime announcer for Cardinal Stritch High School games, died Friday in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital. He was 80.
NORTHWOOD, OH
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/17

Dogs killed Sept. 3-4 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 13

Two runners have entered The Blade-area cross country top times to fill the No. 10 spots. Alexander Ortiz (Bedford) ran a personal-record of 16:41 at the Mel Brodt High School Invitational at BGSU. Liberty Center's Gracie Miller ran a 19:20 at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival, improving on her season best by 14 seconds. Liberty Center now has three of the top 10.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

