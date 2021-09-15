CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Remember when they were heroes?

By The Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago
Is it too long ago to remember the days when hospital workers were hailed as heroes? When we banged pots and pans to cheer them at shift change and strangers ordered food to be delivered to exhausted medical professionals bravely working grueling hours to care for the ever-increasing numbers of people suffering from coronavirus?

Those were days when many among us swore to help in any way these scrub-clad heroes asked. Those professionals are still heroes and their hospital units are again overflowing with patients who are desperately sick and dying --- this time for no good reason. And they’re begging their communities to do one very simple thing: Get vaccinated.

Among the more heart-wrenching examples of this came over the weekend from Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. Hospital officials took to Facebook to plead with their friends and neighbors, saying that the hospital was “stretched to the breaking point.”

“This affects more than just patients with coronavirus. The dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations means there may not be a bed available for those who wake up with chest pains. Or those who suffer a stroke. Or those involved in a car crash.”

Also in the news in recent days was the case of the Alabama man who died from heart failure after being turned away from more than 40 hospitals because their intensive-care units were filled to capacity with coronavirus cases.

This breakdown of our hospital system’s ability to function is what public-health authorities feared in the early days of the pandemic. Remember when we were urged to flatten the curve? Yes, that effort was aimed at saving lives and preventing infection, but more so to make sure our healthcare system did not entirely crash so that people with heart attacks, car-crash injuries and other life-threatening conditions would not have to be turned away from hospitals that were full with coronavirus patients.

The physicians, nurses, and other hospital workers work to save lives during this pandemic did not ask for banners, balloons, military jet flyovers, or free pizza. What we do see and hear, day after day, are these professionals begging those in their communities to please get vaccinated to help slow this horrible surge in preventable coronavirus infections that is overwhelming hospitals.

In Ohio Sunday, more than 3,000 people were hospitalized with coronavirus. That’s an increase from the previous week’s total of 2,667. By contrast, in July, only 200 people were hospitalized statewide.

If we care about what these heroes -- and yes, they have been nothing less than heroic throughout this -- then we will listen. Get vaccinated if you haven't been. Be safe and smart, keep socially distancing, and wear a mask. It's the least we can all do.

