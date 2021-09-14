CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sipping through Summer in September at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

By Mark Rudyk
visitcarlsbad.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the sun has been out for days and you’re soaking in the very last drops of summer, a cold drink is the perfect refreshment to rejuvenate your soul. In June and July, the marine layer lazily shades our coast, bringing cooler temperatures and overcast skies. Towards the end of July, the fog clears and the warm hot sun reappears to toast the coast from all angles. The average monthly temperature in Carlsbad in September hovers right around 75 degrees fahrenheit. In Southern California, Labor Day isn’t the end of summer – it’s just the beginning. Even though department stores are starting to pull out pumpkins and autumn leaves, Carlsbad beaches are drenched in sun. For tourists, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa hosts vacation vibes year round. The resort’s rolling hills, lush greenery, and poolside cabanas are a luxurious respit for anyone looking for summer vacation – before or after Labor Day. Now that the crowds are thinning and kids are going back to school, it’s an ideal time of the year to book a vacation and keep the summer going. This month, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is hosting a Splash of Spritz culinary series and a Bier-Garden Pool to make sure that guests have their toes in the sand and a drink in their hands as fall rolls in.

visitcarlsbad.com

