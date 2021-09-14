Scholarships to Study in the USA for Indian Students. Many of us don't even consider the USA when considering countries for studying abroad? Subconsciously we assume that it is unaffordable and only Indian students belonging to affluent families can afford it! Looking in the USA, whether planning for an undergraduate or postgraduate can be affordably provided, you plan to apply to various scholarships available for Indian students being international students in the USA. Various American universities and colleges offer these scholarships. However, they are not open all around the year. There is a specific time limit for its application. You need to apply within those timelines to gain benefit. Your Study Abroad Consultants can help you with the process.