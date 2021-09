Ronald Patrick Sturdevan, II, 48 of Grayling passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Ron was born on July 22, 1973 in Port Huron. Ron loved his children and wife very much, they were his life. He was always there when called upon and went out of his way to help others in need. If there was a way to fix it, Ron would figure it out. He also enjoyed camping with his family.