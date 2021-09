Many gamers in the UK are searching for PS5 Stock updates as the console is selling out moments after it goes live. PS5 Stock UK, a reliable tipster on Twitter, has reported that Argos are set to get a shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles on the 8th of September, which means they should go live in stores sometime between the 14th and 17th of September. Previous updates from PS5 Stock UK have turned out to be on the money, so a good chance they have got the Argos prediction right as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO