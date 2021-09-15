Kapszukiewicz finishes far ahead of Finkbeiner; both advance to November mayoral election

Incumbent Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was far and away the top vote‑getter in Tuesday’s primary election, coming in more than 26 percentage points ahead of chief rival Carty Finkbeiner.

Both Democratic candidates now advance to the November general election, in which voters will decide who leads the city for the next four years.

Republican Jan Scotland, a one‑time city council appointee, pulled in almost 19 percent of the vote in his first run for mayor.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said his victory was the largest primary or general election margin in a mayoral race since the city switched to a strong mayor form of government more than two decades ago. He came away with almost 54 percent of the vote, according to unofficial vote totals on Tuesday night, while Mr. Finkbeiner came in at just over 27 percent.

“I thank the voters for the trust and endorsement they gave our leadership tonight. I look forward to the general election in November,” the mayor said in a statement. “We faced a lot of challenges and we worked through them together. I look forward to earning the voters' trust and continuing to work through the challenges ahead with the people of Toledo. Tonight Toledoans voted to keep building on our progress, and that is what we intend to do.”

Turnout in the nonpartisan primary was low, with barely 8 percent of the city’s registered voters casting ballots in what’s typically a low‑interest off‑year election with only the mayoral race and city council contests on the ballot. Despite the wide margin, fewer than 3,300 votes separated Mr. Kapszukiewicz and Mr. Finkbeiner in city of more than 275,000.

In his campaign for another term, Mr. Kapszukiewicz, 48, pointed to successes under his watch, such as road paving and a balanced city budget, and projects still on the horizon, such as spending the $180 million in coronavirus stimulus money from the federal government.

Mr. Finkbeiner, 82, is focused primarily on the city’s spike in violent crime and neighborhood blight. Mr. Scotland, who runs an athletic league for at‑risk youth, shared similar concerns about ineffectual government and violence in a year that’s approaching a new record for homicides.

“We just had a wonderful golf tournament that lifted the spirits of Toledoans up.” Mr. Finkbeiner said at a mayoral forum over the weekend. “I’m running for a simple reason: I want to be mayor of the entire city, and at least 50 percent of our city is very, very challenged.”

Interviews with voters on primary day revealed some discontent with the city’s current leadership.

After voting at Byrnedale Elementary School in South Toledo, Doug Kilpatrick, a 74‑year‑old service manager, said he cast his ballot for Mr. Finkbeiner, who has served three previous terms as mayor.

“I know him personally. And I am not happy with Wade. I think he’s too pro-big business,” Mr. Kilpatrick said.

Marcia Buckenmyer, a retired registered nurse, said she cast her vote for Mr. Kapszukiewicz, who has the backing of the Lucas County Democratic Party.

“I like Wade. I think he’s worked hard,” she said.

Karen Friemark, a retired accountant, said she voted for Mr. Scotland in the nonpartisan race “because he is a conservative and because we need to get more diversity into the mayor’s office and the city council.”

Blade staff writer Mike Sigov contributed to this report.