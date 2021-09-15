CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Kapszukiewicz finishes far ahead of Finkbeiner; both advance to November mayoral election

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqlWa_0bwNlbtN00

Incumbent Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was far and away the top vote‑getter in Tuesday’s primary election, coming in more than 26 percentage points ahead of chief rival Carty Finkbeiner.

Both Democratic candidates now advance to the November general election, in which voters will decide who leads the city for the next four years.

Republican Jan Scotland, a one‑time city council appointee, pulled in almost 19 percent of the vote in his first run for mayor.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said his victory was the largest primary or general election margin in a mayoral race since the city switched to a strong mayor form of government more than two decades ago. He came away with almost 54 percent of the vote, according to unofficial vote totals on Tuesday night, while Mr. Finkbeiner came in at just over 27 percent.

“I thank the voters for the trust and endorsement they gave our leadership tonight. I look forward to the general election in November,” the mayor said in a statement. “We faced a lot of challenges and we worked through them together. I look forward to earning the voters' trust and continuing to work through the challenges ahead with the people of Toledo. Tonight Toledoans voted to keep building on our progress, and that is what we intend to do.”

Turnout in the nonpartisan primary was low, with barely 8 percent of the city’s registered voters casting ballots in what’s typically a low‑interest off‑year election with only the mayoral race and city council contests on the ballot. Despite the wide margin, fewer than 3,300 votes separated Mr. Kapszukiewicz and Mr. Finkbeiner in city of more than 275,000.

In his campaign for another term, Mr. Kapszukiewicz, 48, pointed to successes under his watch, such as road paving and a balanced city budget, and projects still on the horizon, such as spending the $180 million in coronavirus stimulus money from the federal government.

Mr. Finkbeiner, 82, is focused primarily on the city’s spike in violent crime and neighborhood blight. Mr. Scotland, who runs an athletic league for at‑risk youth, shared similar concerns about ineffectual government and violence in a year that’s approaching a new record for homicides.

“We just had a wonderful golf tournament that lifted the spirits of Toledoans up.” Mr. Finkbeiner said at a mayoral forum over the weekend. “I’m running for a simple reason: I want to be mayor of the entire city, and at least 50 percent of our city is very, very challenged.”

Interviews with voters on primary day revealed some discontent with the city’s current leadership.

After voting at Byrnedale Elementary School in South Toledo, Doug Kilpatrick, a 74‑year‑old service manager, said he cast his ballot for Mr. Finkbeiner, who has served three previous terms as mayor.

“I know him personally. And I am not happy with Wade. I think he’s too pro-big business,” Mr. Kilpatrick said.

Marcia Buckenmyer, a retired registered nurse, said she cast her vote for Mr. Kapszukiewicz, who has the backing of the Lucas County Democratic Party.

“I like Wade. I think he’s worked hard,” she said.

Karen Friemark, a retired accountant, said she voted for Mr. Scotland in the nonpartisan race “because he is a conservative and because we need to get more diversity into the mayor’s office and the city council.”

Blade staff writer Mike Sigov contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Toledo primary election voter turnout lowest in years

Less than 8 percent of Toledo’s registered voters cast a ballot in the primary election Tuesday, down from voter turnout of 13.5 percent four years ago and 15.2 percent in 2013. Candidates know the mayoral primary typically generates less voter interest than a primary during a presidential election year, but...
TOLEDO, OR
The Blade

Ditch September primary

Less than 8 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary election. That’s appalling. And it means only a tiny portion of citizens were involved in choosing Toledo’s mayor and at least half the members of city council.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Ohio's redistricting efforts hit snag

COLUMBUS — The failure of a state panel last week to reach bipartisan consensus on 10-year maps for state legislative districts has raised questions as to whether voter-approved reforms for drawing new congressional districts will fare any better.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Elections
Toledo, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

New House districts to set off primary challenge for open seat

New legislative districts approved last week for the Ohio House of Representatives make modest changes in how metro Toledo is represented in Columbus, linking Lucas County with rural Hancock County and moving Ottawa Hills into the same state Senate district as Toledo and Oregon. It will also likely set off...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Housing progress

There’s no doubt that folks looking for decent, low-cost housing in Toledo face struggles. Two recent developments, though, offer signs of hope. Hope for people looking for housing, and hope for the city. Keeping people living in the city remains critical to the future of the city, most importantly in the central city and downtown.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
927
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy