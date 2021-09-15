Family Shares Touching Proof that Montana Saved their Young Son’s Life

When I was young we lived on a piece of property that was about 5 acres. I wouldn't say it was out in the country, but it was definitely more country than the rest of the town we lived in. One morning, we found a big ol' deer antler laying out in our yard. As a kid that didn't come from a hunting family, it was a pretty cool find since we would see deer out in the field but never inside our fenced yard so close to the house. I can't remember how many points it had, but the buck must have been a pretty decent size based on the antler it left behind. My stepdad thought we hit the jackpot! He was pretty sure that people would be tripping over themselves to outbid each other in their quest to purchase the antler to make knife handles and aphrodisiacs. Needless to say, it wasn't quite the in-demand item he thought it was going to be. But hey, $50 is $50!

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO