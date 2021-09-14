The Covid virus is sneaky. Booster shots can protect us from it

The United States and many other countries around the world are still debating the rollout of an additional dose, or "booster" shot, of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to discuss Pfizer's application to administer a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to people ages 16 and older. Though a recent Lancet article advises caution in administering boosters before we have the evidence to fully support that the immunological benefits outweigh any risks, to me, the science seems clear: for those in the US who received mRNA vaccines, a third dose is the minimum we should pursue for Covid-19 protection, and people should prepare themselves for the possibility that they will need additional doses or annual shots in the months and years to come. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is not enough data so far to say with certainty whether a booster is advisable.