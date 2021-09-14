CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Covid virus is sneaky. Booster shots can protect us from it

By Opinion by William Haseltine
wtva.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and many other countries around the world are still debating the rollout of an additional dose, or "booster" shot, of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to discuss Pfizer's application to administer a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to people ages 16 and older. Though a recent Lancet article advises caution in administering boosters before we have the evidence to fully support that the immunological benefits outweigh any risks, to me, the science seems clear: for those in the US who received mRNA vaccines, a third dose is the minimum we should pursue for Covid-19 protection, and people should prepare themselves for the possibility that they will need additional doses or annual shots in the months and years to come. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is not enough data so far to say with certainty whether a booster is advisable.

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Viruses#Lancet#Johnson Johnson
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
deseret.com

This group of people are really protected against the delta variant

Some new real-world U.K. data suggests that fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 while vaccinated are the group who has the best protection against the delta variant. Business Insider reports that the study shows the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against the delta variant. But, it still offers less than it did against earlier variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyNorthwest.com

Why US health officials are ‘divided’ on need for COVID-19 booster shots

The discussion on whether or not booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine are needed in the United States is dividing even the experts. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee is supposed to meet Friday for a vote on if the FDA should approve a third dose. Two of the leaders in the FDA recently quit over this.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Booster shot or no booster shot? We need the experts to be clear with us.

To boost or not to boost? That is the question. The Biden administration needs to quit its Hamlet routine and give us an answer. A definitive yes or no on the need for vaccine boosters to reinforce our protection against covid-19 is an absolute necessity if we are to continue inching our way into the new normal. I know that the science is complicated, the volume of data overwhelming and that even highly credentialed, well-meaning experts do not agree. But at this point, we need a decision that lets us get on with our lives.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Local health departments across US prepare to roll out Covid boosters as early as NEXT WEEK despite little guidance from federal officials on when the shots will be approved

Local health departments around the U.S. are preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosters next week, but they are still unsure whether or not they will be able to distribute the shots. The White House announced last month that booster shots would become available for Americans starting on September 20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

US Leaders Discuss Need For COVID Booster Shots

The FDA said Americans younger than 65 do not need a Pfizer booster shot right now. A decision on boosters for senior citizens and people at high risk for COVID could be on the way soon. The Biden administration was hoping to start booster shots this week for all Americans...
U.S. POLITICS
Villages Daily Sun

Booster shots evolve in fight against virus

Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could help prevent mild to moderate illness, a University of Florida professor says. The added dose is seen as enhanced protection, especially for seniors considered at high risk. Some Villagers are consulting with their doctors to inquire if they need a booster dose, although the need is not yet widespread, thanks to the effectiveness of the initial vaccination. “It should be emphasized that people who have received one of the COVID vaccines still have very effective protection against serious infections, hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. Michael Lauzardo, deputy director of UF’s Emerging Pathogens Institute. “However, the risk of mild infections does appear to increase over time.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy