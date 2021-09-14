Connecticut's top boys golf performances, week 1 and 2

Ben Epes, Staples: Shot 35 at Longshore GC to help Staples beat McMahon 146-197. Owen Duda, Greenwich: His 35 at Oak Hills GC helped Greenwich beat McMahon 151-190. Robbie Sluga, St. Joseph: Shot a 1-under 35 at Tashua Knolls GC to help the Cadets top Fairfield Ludlowe 155-166. Luke Fortin, St. Joseph: Shot even-par 36 at Tashua Knolls GC to help the Cadets edge New Canaan 156-158. Marc DeGaetano, New Canaan: Posted a 2-under 34 at E. Gaynor Brennan GC to lead the Rams past Westhill 147-177. Alex Elia, Wilton: His 1-under 34 at Richter Park GC helped Wilton defeat Danbury 160-194. Dan Casanta, Pomperaug: Shot even par (36) at Redding CC in the Panthers’ 158-192 victory over Barlow. Also shot a 1-under 35 at Whitney Farms in Pomperaug’s 166-175 victory over Masuk.