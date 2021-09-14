AVR option to re enter USA from Canada without H1B approval notice?
I am in a tricky situation, I need to travel to Canada and unfortunately cannot change my travel date. My H1B application is in processing and I have upgraded it to premium, I might get H1B application status(assuming my H1B application gets approved ) before travelling to Canada but won't have h1b approval notice, as it takes 1-3 weeks to deliver. In this case can I travel to Canada without h1b approval notice ? can I use AVR option and re-enter USA without H1B approval notice ? please suggest.avvo.com
Comments / 0