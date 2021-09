BEREA, Ohio -- The most revealing thing we learned about Myles Garrett during this training camp might have come when he wasn’t on the field. We all know what Garrett is capable of doing on the field. The way he bends the edge. How he swipes his enormous right arm down on the ball before the quarterback can hide it away. The speed and power that can overwhelm any tackle he faces.

