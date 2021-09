-Tiger Statue Unveiled Ahead of the UN General Assembly- NEW YORK, NY (Sept. 20, 2021) – Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment, will unveil a large-scale bronze tiger statue created by acclaimed artist Sonny Behan at the United Nations (UN) building in New York to celebrate tigers and raise awareness for endangered species ahead of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Discovery supports nearly six million acres of tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia through its Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers) campaign launched in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to help protect and support the conservation of a transboundary tiger landscape that is a global priority for tiger conservation. This key area also supports local economies, alternative livelihoods, and climate justice for the most marginalized. Discovery joined the ambitious goal of conservation groups to double the wild tiger population by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac.

