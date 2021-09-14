Killeen Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Investigation

Killeen, TX (September 14, 2021): A 19-year-old male is in custody for a shooting investigation that occurred in April of 2021. On April 22, 2021, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers were in the area of North Gray Street and Church Avenue when they heard approximately three gunshots in the area when the dispatcher advised of a gunshot victim at a residence located in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.