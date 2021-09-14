Field Hockey Picks Up 2-0 Win at Castleton

CASTLETON, Vt. – Freshmen Nia Caprio and Lauren McCarthy each netted their first collegiate goals to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Castleton University, on Tuesday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium. With the win, the Engineers improve to 1-3 overall, while the Spartans drop to 2-3. RPI nearly scored in the opening minute of the game, but senior Jessie House (Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Springs) was denied by the right pad of Castleton goalkeeper Hannah Frittenburg (Intervale, NH / Kennett). Freshman Abby Peterson (Glastonbury, CT / Glastonbury) followed up with a shot that went just wide left of the cage.